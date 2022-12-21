Local community center asks for last-minute toy donations

(WKYT)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An influx of need this holiday season leads a local community center to ask for last-minute toy donations.

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Community Center says they need toys for all ages to be dropped off from 8 a.m. until noon Wednesday, or Thursday at the latest. They say there was more need than anticipated, and they fear they’ll have to turn families away.

St. Elizabeth’s is located at 1536 S. Main Street in Rockford. Call (815) 969-6526 with questions.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: IDOT’s Operations Supervisor, Russ Heinkamper, warns drivers to exercise caution for not...
IDOT pushes ‘Getting Around Illinois’ travel alerts ahead of winter storm
Mondelez factory in Rockford sold to European based Perfetti Van Melle.
Mondelez International sells Rockford factory
Light snow is to begin Wednesday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Smith received life in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend 38-year-old Ashley Hardin and trying...
Rockford man gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

Latest News

Decision to allow potential abortion clinic to open affirmed
Decision to allow potential abortion clinic to open affirmed
Hearing regarding zoning for potential abortion clinic
Challenge to appeal zoning for Rockford's potential abortion clinic unsuccessful
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been hoisted well in advance of this storm's arrival.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/20/2022
Red light and speed cameras on the roads
Red light cameras could come to Rockford