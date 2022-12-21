Local community center asks for last-minute toy donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An influx of need this holiday season leads a local community center to ask for last-minute toy donations.

St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Community Center says they need toys for all ages to be dropped off from 8 a.m. until noon Wednesday, or Thursday at the latest. They say there was more need than anticipated, and they fear they’ll have to turn families away.

St. Elizabeth’s is located at 1536 S. Main Street in Rockford. Call (815) 969-6526 with questions.

