Challenge to appeal zoning for Rockford's potential abortion clinic unsuccessful

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between their efforts in the streets and in the court room, the Rockford Family Initiative’s attempts to stop abortion from coming to the stateline, end in a loss.

“The petitioners simply do not have standing to appeal the zoning officers determination,” said City of Rockford Attorney Megan McNiell.

After hearing an appeal challenging a Rockford zoning officer’s decision to allow the potential abortion clinic on Auburn Street to open it’s doors under an old special use permit, the board affirms the determination, ruling it did not have standing. “You have to respect the property rights, when people are granted something and continue it,” said Rockford Zoning Officer Scott Capovilla.

The Rockford Family Initiative along with three other people filed the appeal, and shared their grievances before the board Tuesday. They claimed the office had not reviewed whether the proposed site’s location would be detrimental to the safety, morals, or property values of those living around it. Several community members who live around the potential clinic, joined them at the hearing.

“There’s not great parking in that area,” said Rockford Family Initiative President Kevin Rilott. “We have cars that drive by when they see our signs, it happens occasionally, but consistently, that try to swerve at us.”

“Anybody outside the clinic will be compromised,” said Tim Scordato representing Rockford Family Initiative.

However, Attorney Ann Dempsey, representing the site’s owner Dr. Dennis Christensen, argued those issues stem from the group who filed the appeal.

“The appellants have a first amendment right to protest, to be loud, to disturb the neighbors,” said Dempsey. “But, that right cannot create or prevent the owner from his peaceful, and legal use of this property.”

