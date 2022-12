ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 20′s. Clear tonight and down to 5. Increasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 20′s. Snow likely Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning. Winter Storm Watches are in place those days and we’ve declared them First Alert Weather days.

