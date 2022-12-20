Stateline businesses to close on Christmas, New Year’s Eve

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With the holiday season underway, stores in the stateline remind shoppers to make their lists and check them twice.

Here’s a list of closings that are worth noting:

  • Rockford Public Library - closed Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
  • Schnuck’s (all stores) - open until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve); closed Sunday, Dec. 25. (Christmas Day); open until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec, 31. (New Year’s Eve) and open at 9 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day).
  • Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Recycling Center (Rockford location) - closed Saturday, Dec. 24 and reopens from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 3; (Machesney Park location) closed Saturday, Dec. 24 and reopens from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 4.
  • Rockford Household Hazardous Waste site - closed Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, January 1, 2023.
  • Meijer (all stores) - closed Saturday, Dec. 24.
  • Woodman’s (Rockford) - closes at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; closed Sunday, Dec. 25; opens at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26; closes at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31; opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023.
  • Aldi (all stores) - closed Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, January 1, 2023.

