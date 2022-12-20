Police: teens charged after alleged false kidnapping in Rockford

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 18-year-old girls face disorderly conduct charges after police claim they falsely reported their own kidnapping.

The report was made just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 12 after police were called to investigate an unlawful restraint.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of East State and Prospect streets and spoke with the girls.

Jelayla Brinson and Tiajia Friar, both of Rockford, told police they were forced into a vehicle near School Street and N. Hinkley Avenue and kidnapped.

The girls claimed that while they were able to escape the vehicle, the kidnapping suspect shot at them during the incident.

After the investigation, Brison and Friar were charged with filing a false police report.

