Overcast day with flurries at night, Winter Storm Watch announced for Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today was one of our better days of the week as we prepare for a snowy three days to approach.

Today’s high only reached to 23 degrees and not much of a significant difference in wind chill either. Winds were on the breezier side coming in from the southeast at 6 mph.

Tonight will be on and off flurries but no heavy snow fall is to be expected. This will also not impact driving conditions whatsoever.

A few flurries into the night (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday is set to bring all the sunshine and barely any clouds. If you have plans tomorrow or need to go holiday shopping this is the perfect time before the storm snows people in.

Sunny skies and barely any clouds (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Wednesday will be cloudy with snow expected overnight. This snowfall will be the beginning of the snow storm making it’s way across the Midwest. The snowfall will not be heavy on Wednesday but winds will pick up and temperatures will begin dropping.

Heavier cloud coverage and snow showers overnight. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow fall for the nighttime (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Winter Storm Watch to go into effect Thursday evening through Saturday morning. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

A Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect on Thursday, December 22 at six in the evening through Saturday, December 24 at six in the afternoon. This storm will come in from the northwest with very strong winds, possibly gusts up tp 50 mph. Large, fluffy snow is expected which paired with the wind could cause white casts on the road and make trying very dangerous. Temperatures are set to take a nosedive below zero. Being outside for prolonged periods of time without the correct protective gear could cause hypothermia or frostbite.

This storm will make travel conditions extremely dangerous. Roadways will become slippery and icy, so if possible refrain from travelling on Thursday and Friday when the storm will be at it’s heaviest.

