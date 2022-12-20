Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31.

The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year.

“So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think the 1 cent increase and that inflationary increase that was supposed to take place in January, so overall it’ll probably be about a three percent increase,” said Sen. Dave Syverson (R-35).

Although drivers will see a change, Syverson says the tax will help improve infrastructure.

“The purpose of this gas tax, unlike other taxes, under this tax at least we require that all of this money be used to rebuild our roads, our state and local roads,” said Syverson.

The average gas price in Rockford has already fallen this month by more than 20%.

