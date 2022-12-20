Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31.

The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year.

“So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think the 1 cent increase and that inflationary increase that was supposed to take place in January, so overall it’ll probably be about a three percent increase,” said Sen. Dave Syverson (R-35).

Although drivers will see a change, Syverson says the tax will help improve infrastructure.

“The purpose of this gas tax, unlike other taxes, under this tax at least we require that all of this money be used to rebuild our roads, our state and local roads,” said Syverson.

The average gas price in Rockford has already fallen this month by more than 20%.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
Police investigate a residence in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.
Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford
Shooting
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Lapey Street house fire
Child recovering from life-threatening injuries after house fire

Latest News

The new gas tax is going into effect
- clipped version
Electric vehicle charging stations installed in downtown Rockford
Kayleigh's Monday Forecast - 12/19/2022
Kayleigh's Monday Forecast - 12/19/2022
The house was condemned with an estimated $40,000 in damage.
One child, four dogs rescued from house fire