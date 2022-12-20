IDOT pushes ‘Getting Around Illinois’ travel alerts ahead of winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Weather can change quickly in Illinois and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is reminding motorists to use GettingAroundIllinois.com for updated information on road conditions and travel alerts.

More than 2.5 million pageviews are expected during snow-and-ice season.

Local meteorologists are watching a storm system Tuesday that may produce the first major winter storm of the season later in the week, so whether driving a short distance or taking a longer trip, this app will keep motorists updated on road conditions as they develop.

“Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring public, but you should always prepare yourself before taking any trips,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Completely clearing roads during and after a weather event can take some time and depends on a variety of factors. We will get the job done, but ask the public to please remain patient during winter weather and always check GettingAroundIllinois.com before driving anywhere for the most updated road conditions.”

Road conditions are recorded by plow drivers out in the field and relayed to GettingAroundIllinois.com through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on state highways―delivered straight to your desktop or smartphone.

Users can also identify and zoom in on a location, travel route or destination on the state map for a closer look at what’s happening in the area.

A color scheme of pinks and blues for winter weather updates differentiates from the red, yellow and green of traffic congestion reporting, increasing accessibility for those with color vision deficiency.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.