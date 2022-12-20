Electric vehicle charging stations installed in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers who use electric vehicles can now charge their cars in downtown Rockford.

Thanks to a Region One Planning Council (R1) program, electric vehicle charging stations have been set up in a parking lot at South Main and Cedar streets.

The program utilized the Blink Charging Company for the project.

Blink Charging Company specializes in helping local governments in Northern Illinois purchase electric vehicle charging stations.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.