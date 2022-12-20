Children’s medication shortage leaves shelves empty, parents scrambling

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the days grow colder, the risk of illness only gets higher for kids forcing parents to scramble to find medicine. Only finding that medicine seems to be a challenge.

“This morning I sold my last one, so we are totally out of ibuprofen and Tylenol,” Raje Patel, the owner and pharmacist at O’Brien and Dobbins Pharmacy in Belvidere.

In the past month, he says he sees a staggering drop in pain medication for kids. So much, the pharmacy fears it won’t be able to refill its supply.

“There a lot of parents looking for Tylenol, for ibuprofen, even certain antibiotics. There are cough syrups that are missing too. Like Robetson, there is a shortage of that also so there’s a real problem with that right now,” said Patel.

He says parents express their concern, not being able to medicate their sick kids. They’re even travelling from pharmacy to pharmacy, hoping to find a stocked shelf.

“I don’t know what the children’s are going to do. They’re probably going to end up in the hospital, like no idea what will happen,” said Kasap.

She says they see about 30 to 50 shortages a week. Across the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists counts a total of 112 drug shortages just this year.

“When you have a viral infection and then a bacterial infection on top of that, Amoxicillin is usually our drug of choice in the young patients that are vaccinated,” said Julie Kasap, is the pharmacist and operations manager at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

Both Patel and Kasap agree that this shortage can pose a dangerous risk the longer it persists.

“Really it’s not that the raw materials are short, it’s just production has not kept up with demand,” said Kasap.

She says they expect this shortage to last in the upcoming months. To prevent your kids from getting sick, Kasap recommends going back to the basics like washing your hands often, wear a mask and staying up to date on your vaccines.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mondelez factory in Rockford sold to European based Perfetti Van Melle.
Mondelez International sells Rockford factory
Police investigate a residence in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.
Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford
Smith received life in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend 38-year-old Ashley Hardin and trying...
Rockford man gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
Lapey Street house fire
Child recovering from life-threatening injuries after house fire
41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run

Latest News

The CROWN Act makes it illegal to discriminate against someone because of hairstyles...
Rockford NAACP shares importance of the CROWN Act
Orthopedic surgeon explains how to keep your joints, muscles and bones healthy during the...
How to keep your body healthy in the winter
Photo of pain medication
Kid pain medication shortage
Holiday shopping
Stateline stores to close on Christmas, New Year’s Eve