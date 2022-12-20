Children’s medication shortage leaves shelves empty, parents scrambling

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the days grow colder, the risk of illness only gets higher for kids forcing parents to scramble to find medicine. Only finding that medicine seems to be a challenge.

“This morning I sold my last one, so we are totally out of ibuprofen and Tylenol,” Raje Patel, the owner and pharmacist at O’Brien and Dobbins Pharmacy in Belvidere.

In the past month, he says he sees a staggering drop in pain medication for kids. So much, the pharmacy fears it won’t be able to refill its supply.

“There a lot of parents looking for Tylenol, for ibuprofen, even certain antibiotics. There are cough syrups that are missing too. Like Robetson, there is a shortage of that also so there’s a real problem with that right now,” said Patel.

He says parents express their concern, not being able to medicate their sick kids. They’re even travelling from pharmacy to pharmacy, hoping to find a stocked shelf.

“I don’t know what the children’s are going to do. They’re probably going to end up in the hospital, like no idea what will happen,” said Kasap.

She says they see about 30 to 50 shortages a week. Across the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists counts a total of 112 drug shortages just this year.

“When you have a viral infection and then a bacterial infection on top of that, Amoxicillin is usually our drug of choice in the young patients that are vaccinated,” said Julie Kasap, is the pharmacist and operations manager at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

Both Patel and Kasap agree that this shortage can pose a dangerous risk the longer it persists.

“Really it’s not that the raw materials are short, it’s just production has not kept up with demand,” said Kasap.

She says they expect this shortage to last in the upcoming months. To prevent your kids from getting sick, Kasap recommends going back to the basics like washing your hands often, wear a mask and staying up to date on your vaccines.

