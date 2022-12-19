Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford

Police investigate a residence in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.
Police investigate a residence in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two juveniles were shot Sunday night in separate incidents being investigated by Rockford police.

Around 7:45 Sunday evening, police dispatched to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus to investigate a 16-year-old boy dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were notified that the victim had been picked up from a residence in the 1400 block of Overdene Avenue and taken to the hospital.

Less than five minutes later, police responded to a second call about a shooting victim less than two miles from the hospital in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.

There, police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Officers spoke with several individuals inside the residence, recovering four handguns and ammunition.

No details have been released on if the shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

