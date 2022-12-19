Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two juveniles were shot Sunday night in separate incidents being investigated by Rockford police.

Around 7:45 Sunday evening, police dispatched to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus to investigate a 16-year-old boy dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were notified that the victim had been picked up from a residence in the 1400 block of Overdene Avenue and taken to the hospital.

Less than five minutes later, police responded to a second call about a shooting victim less than two miles from the hospital in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.

There, police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Officers spoke with several individuals inside the residence, recovering four handguns and ammunition.

No details have been released on if the shootings are related.

