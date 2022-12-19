Santa coming to the Stateline by plane just days before Christmas

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Just a few days before he flies around the world in his sleigh, Santa will be taking to the Stateline skies in an airplane. And you and your family have a chance to welcome him and have a delicious breakfast while you wait.

Old Saint Nick will be flying into Bessie’s Diner at the Janesville Airport on Thursday Dec. 22 and Friday Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. And during that time, the menu has quite the holiday take on some favorites. That includes peppermint mocha pancakes, peppermint mocha funnel cake fries, peppermint mocha donuts and peppermint mocha milkshakes. Bessie’s is located in the 1700 block of West Airport Road in Janesville.

