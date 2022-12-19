Santa coming to the Stateline by plane just days before Christmas

Santa will be flying in by plane to the Stateline a few days before he flies around the World...
Santa will be flying in by plane to the Stateline a few days before he flies around the World by sleigh(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Just a few days before he flies around the world in his sleigh, Santa will be taking to the Stateline skies in an airplane. And you and your family have a chance to welcome him and have a delicious breakfast while you wait.

Old Saint Nick will be flying into Bessie’s Diner at the Janesville Airport on Thursday Dec. 22 and Friday Dec. 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. And during that time, the menu has quite the holiday take on some favorites. That includes peppermint mocha pancakes, peppermint mocha funnel cake fries, peppermint mocha donuts and peppermint mocha milkshakes. Bessie’s is located in the 1700 block of West Airport Road in Janesville.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Shooting
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Newborn baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
‘I just need that one person;’ Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant

Latest News

23 News at 10
Photo of the second shooting location
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 12/17/2022
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 12/17/2022