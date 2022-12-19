Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart

Photo of the second shooting location
Photo of the second shooting location(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart.

Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room.

Less than five minutes later, police responded to a second shooting less than two miles from the hospital at 1404 Barton Boulevard, near the intersection of Latham Street.

Police have yet to release any information on the shootings or if they are related.

