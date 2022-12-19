Rockford man gets 12 years for domestic battery, violating order of protection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years total for domestic battery, and another three years to be served at the same time for violating an order of protection, criminal damage to property and theft.

Lucas Northcott, 44, pleaded guilty to a history of domestic violence incidents against an ex-wife, which also involved defacing the woman’s property.

Evidence showed that in 2019, Northcott defaced his ex-wife’s motorcycle by stripping the motorcycle of its tires, rims, and brake rotors. He also scratched up the vehicle, cut the leather seat, and cut the engine belt.

At the time, he was charged with theft, criminal damage to property, and violation of an order of protection.

On March 25, 2021, during a domestic violence investigation, Rockford police learned of multiple domestic violence incidents including one in April 2018, where Northcott hit the woman several times, cut her hair, and tattooed her body in several areas, resulting in permanent disfigurement.

Also, in December 2018, Northcott hit the woman repeatedly, causing a closed head injury, choked her and tried to suffocate her with a pillow. Police originally investigated the incident at the hospital where she was being treated, but at the time claimed she had been mugged.

Northcott pled guilty to two counts of aggravated domestic battery relating to the two incidents in 2018 and violation of an order of protection, criminal damage to property and theft relating to the incident from 2019.

At sentencing, the judge made the finding that consecutive sentencing was appropriate. The man also has a pending case involving predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years of age.

