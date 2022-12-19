Rockford man gets 12 years for domestic battery, violating order of protection

Northcott, 44, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years for aggravated domestic battery.
Northcott, 44, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years for aggravated domestic battery.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years total for domestic battery, and another three years to be served at the same time for violating an order of protection, criminal damage to property and theft.

Lucas Northcott, 44, pleaded guilty to a history of domestic violence incidents against an ex-wife, which also involved defacing the woman’s property.

Evidence showed that in 2019, Northcott defaced his ex-wife’s motorcycle by stripping the motorcycle of its tires, rims, and brake rotors. He also scratched up the vehicle, cut the leather seat, and cut the engine belt.

At the time, he was charged with theft, criminal damage to property, and violation of an order of protection.

On March 25, 2021, during a domestic violence investigation, Rockford police learned of multiple domestic violence incidents including one in April 2018, where Northcott hit the woman several times, cut her hair, and tattooed her body in several areas, resulting in permanent disfigurement.

Also, in December 2018, Northcott hit the woman repeatedly, causing a closed head injury, choked her and tried to suffocate her with a pillow. Police originally investigated the incident at the hospital where she was being treated, but at the time claimed she had been mugged.

Northcott pled guilty to two counts of aggravated domestic battery relating to the two incidents in 2018 and violation of an order of protection, criminal damage to property and theft relating to the incident from 2019.

At sentencing, the judge made the finding that consecutive sentencing was appropriate. The man also has a pending case involving predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years of age.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
Police investigate a residence in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.
Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford
Shooting
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Lapey Street house fire
One child, four dogs rescued from house fire

Latest News

The company says, for now, all operations at the plant in Loves Park, including 300 workers,...
Mondelez International sells Rockford factory to Perfetti Van Melle
Free milkshake for toy donors
Rockford Steak ‘n Shake to reward customers for charitable donations
Photo of members playing
Byron Civic Band performs again after a three-year hiatus
Photo of Santa
Santa makes a visit