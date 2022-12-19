Ring in the New Year with IceHogs 2 for $23 deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What better way to ring in the New Year than with a Rockford IceHogs game?

Get a New Year’s Eve special ticket deal with 23 WIFR now while supplies last.

See the IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, with two upper-level endzone tickets for $23.

After the game, stay for a New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics show!

Tickets must be purchased in pairs and are limited while inventory is available. Tickets are only available in the upper-level endzone and are not eligible for exchange or relocation.

Once you have purchased your tickets, you can view or manage them in the IceHogs app―it’s the fastest way to ensure entry at the game.

