Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

Smith received life in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend 38-year-old Ashley Hardin and trying...
Smith received life in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend 38-year-old Ashley Hardin and trying to hide her body.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pleaded guilty on October 12 to shooting 38-year-old Ashley Hardin of Roscoe.

According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing on Thursday.

Family members read victim impact statements in court before the judge handed down a sentence of 60 years for the first-degree murder charge and natural life for the firearm enhancement.

Police found Hardin’s body on July 23 on East Rockton Road. Smith was taken into custody that day as a suspect in her murder.

