One child, four dogs rescued from house fire

Fire on Lapey Street
Fire on Lapey Street(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A child and four dogs were rescued from a burning home on Rockford’s west side late last night. The fire broke out in a home in the 3000 block of Lapey Street about 11:30.

Fire fighters needed to help a six-year-old trapped on the first floor of the house. Four dogs also needed to be rescued. The child is reportedly in serious condition at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, while the animals are fine were turned over to the police department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the house is a total loss. It was condemned with an estimated $40,000 in damage.

