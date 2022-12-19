Mondelez International sells Rockford factory to Perfetti Van Melle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mondelēz International announced an agreement Monday to sell its gum business to Perfetti Van Melle.

The European-based gum and confectionary company is known for candy favorites like Air Heads, Mentos, Chupa Chups, and Fruit-tella.

Mondelēz forecasted the planned sale in May 2022 by announcing its plan to diverge from the gum and cough drop industry.

The developed-market gum business in the United States, Canada and Europe sold for a headline purchase price of $1.35 billion and includes manufacturing facilities in Rockford and Skarbimierz, Poland.

“Perfetti Van Melle will be an excellent home for the management team and employees of Mondelēz’s gum business in North America and Europe,” said Egidio Perfetti, Chairman of C+F Confectionery and Foods and Perfetti Van Melle Group.

Mondelēz will continue to operate its gum business outside the United States, Canada and Europe, led by Stride in China, as well as all of its other candy brands and products.

“We have long admired the product and brand portfolio of the gum business and look forward to combining them with the Perfetti Van Melle brand family,” said Daniele Perfetti, Vice Chairman of Perfetti Van Melle.

