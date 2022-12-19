Eight local wrestlers make the podium to conclude Dvorak Invitational

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of nearly hundreds of wrestlers from across the nation at the 34th Annual Dvorak Invitational, several local high schoolers earned a spot on the podium.

DAKOTA:

TJ Silva advanced to the Class 126 championship as the No. 2 seed and finished in second place. Phoenix Blakely finished second in the 138-pound class. Noah Wenzel took home second place in the 220-lb championship.

BELVIDERE NORTH:

Brady Teunissen fought his way to a third-place finish in weight class 106. Antonio Alvarado finished third in weight class 145. Colin Young places 4th in the 152 lb weight class.

FREEPORT:

Jacob Redington finished 4th in the 138 lb weight class.

HONONEGAH:

Kurt Smith finished 8th in the 170 lb weight class.

TEAM RESULTS:

Dakota (12th)

Belvidere (20th)

Hononegah (33rd)

Harlem (35th)

Freeport (36th)

Out of the 39 teams who competed this weekend, most of them were from Illinois. Some teams traveled from Wisconsin and Tennessee to participate in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Shooting
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
Photo of the second shooting location
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

Seconds to go in the second period, defenseman Filip Roos scores the go-ahead goal for the...
Roos’ late tally in the second lifts Icehogs over Wolf Pack
The Cardinals were undefeated in conference play before they lost to Dixon more than a week...
NIC-10 girls basketball: Lady Titans rebound from Friday’s loss, Cardinals improve to 12-1
Belvidere, Dakota, Freeport, Harlen and Hononegah are among the local teams competing in the...
Local high schoolers compete in day one of Dvorak Invitational
The Titans boys team hosted the Vikings Friday night while the Lady Titans visited Guilford for...
NIC-10 hoops: Guilford boys, girls teams beat Boylan