Eight local wrestlers make the podium to conclude Dvorak Invitational

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of nearly hundreds of wrestlers from across the nation at the 34th Annual Dvorak Invitational, several local high schoolers earned a spot on the podium.

DAKOTA:

TJ Silva advanced to the Class 126 championship as the No. 2 seed and finished in second place. Phoenix Blakely finished second in the 138-pound class. Noah Wenzel took home second place in the 220-lb championship.

BELVIDERE NORTH:

Brady Teunissen fought his way to a third-place finish in weight class 106. Antonio Alvarado finished third in weight class 145. Colin Young places 4th in the 152 lb weight class.

FREEPORT:

Jacob Redington finished 4th in the 138 lb weight class.

HONONEGAH:

Kurt Smith finished 8th in the 170 lb weight class.

TEAM RESULTS:

Dakota (12th)

Belvidere (20th)

Hononegah (33rd)

Harlem (35th)

Freeport (36th)

Out of the 39 teams who competed this weekend, most of them were from Illinois. Some teams traveled from Wisconsin and Tennessee to participate in the tournament.

