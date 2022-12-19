Donate at RRVBC and get entered to win big prizes

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center needs donations more than ever this week and it’s offering a few big incentives to donors through 23 Days of Giving blood drive with 23 WIFR.

RRVBC supplies life-saving blood to 13 hospitals in the stateline and needs more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.

Donors who give blood this week will be entered into drawings to win these big prizes:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 20 - entry in the drawing for one free overnight stay at Iron Works/Hotel Goodwin in Beloit, Wis.
  • Thursday, Dec. 22 - entry in the drawing for $100 gift card to Greenfire restaurant in Loves Park, Ill.
  • Friday, Dec. 23 - entry into the drawing for a free overnight stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton at Rockford Riverfront hotel.

Schedule your donation at https://www.rrvbc.org/ or visit one of RRVBC’s donor centers to help out those in need.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
Police investigate a residence in the 1400 block of Barton Boulevard.
Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford
Shooting
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Lapey Street house fire
One child, four dogs rescued from house fire

Latest News

This week's goal is 800 donations.
23 Days of Giving blood drive with Rock River Valley Blood Center and 23 WIFR
Mondelez factory in Rockford sold to European based Perfetti Van Melle.
Mondelez International sells Rockford factory
Free milkshake for toy donors
Rockford Steak ‘n Shake to reward customers for charitable donations
Photo of members playing
Byron Civic Band performs again after a three-year hiatus