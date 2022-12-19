Donate at RRVBC and get entered to win big prizes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center needs donations more than ever this week and it’s offering a few big incentives to donors through 23 Days of Giving blood drive with 23 WIFR.

RRVBC supplies life-saving blood to 13 hospitals in the stateline and needs more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.

Donors who give blood this week will be entered into drawings to win these big prizes:

Tuesday, Dec. 20 - entry in the drawing for one free overnight stay at Iron Works/Hotel Goodwin in Beloit, Wis.

Thursday, Dec. 22 - entry in the drawing for $100 gift card to Greenfire restaurant in Loves Park, Ill.

Friday, Dec. 23 - entry into the drawing for a free overnight stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton at Rockford Riverfront hotel.

Schedule your donation at https://www.rrvbc.org/ or visit one of RRVBC’s donor centers to help out those in need.

