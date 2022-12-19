Byron Civic Band performs again after a three-year hiatus

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been three years since the Byron Civic Band played for an audience, but the group got their groove back on Sunday.

The band closed the curtain and put all performances on pause while the pandemic began its surge. Now the band is back and ready to show off their skills.

From clarinets to trombones to flutes, the Byron Middle School auditorium was filled with Christmas tunes on Saturday. This is the bands first year performing after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic that put a stop to their songs.

“So we’ve had eight concert rehearsals and we rehearse right here in this school,” said Ron Kroeger, the president of the band.

He says watching other bands start back-up and share their passion for music with the community is what pushed members, both new and old, to get back to their roots and hit the right notes.

“People were getting excited about, ‘boy I want to get back into a band. It’s been too long.’ And we finally decided that this was going to be it,” said Kroeger.

“I used to always enjoy playing when I did it back in high school and now 30-some years later, to have the opportunity,” said Bob Freedlund, one of the band members.

Freedlund says which started as a trumpet player and in the middle school, but was quickly switched

“It didn’t take that long. Although, the fingering has come back, the music. You’re going ‘oh i kind of remember how to do this. The lips are a little weak. It’s comes back quickly enough if you’ve been doing it,” said Freedlund.

His son, Andrew, is also a part of the band. he joined after the need for a sax player arose. Fredlund says performing with a a parent is a great time.

“And it’s fun to be able to do it with my son who has been a truper and coming along to help me out and stuff,”

The band consists of 27 members, but Kroeger says that isn’t enough they are looking for new members to help out and fill positions.

