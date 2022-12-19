Blackhawks assign G Arvid Soderblom, recall D Isaak Phillips

The moves were made ahead of the IceHog’s midweek doubleheader vs. Texas
IceHogs top Stars 7-2
IceHogs top Stars 7-2(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Blackhawks have made multiple moves at all three levels as the Blackhawks, IceHogs, and Fuel all gear up for games this week.

At the top level, the Blackhawks have called up 21-year-old defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford. The Barrie, Ontario native has put up three goals and 17 assists in 25 games this year.

Meanwhile 2021-22 IceHogs standout Arvid Soderblom returns to the IceHogs on assignment. The Swede has gone 2-10-2 (W-L-OTL) on the year with the Hawks and has a .894 save percentage. The move for Soderblom comes as Chicago activated G Alex Stalock off IR.

Along with the move with the Blackhawks, the IceHogs have also made moves with the Indy Fuel. The Hogs have called up D Cliff Watson and F Kale Howarth and have assigned G Mitchell Weeks to the Fuel.

