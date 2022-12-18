Veteran graves decorated with wreaths for holiday remembrance

The interactive museum shares the organization’s mission to Remember the nation’s fallen veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.(WIBW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wreaths Across America is a nationally celebrated event where every December, volunteers lay wreaths on the graves of military veterans.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the Rockford chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at Greenwood cemetery to honor those who have served in the armed forces. Kimberly Sughroue, with the NSDAR, says representatives from several businesses, like Jersey Mikes and Mission Barbecue, helped the society fundraiser for the wreaths.

Sughroue says, the mission of the event is to teach others about the lives of these service members and why they served.

“We will say each veteran’s name as we lay a wreath of remembrance on their gravestone. We have in this cemetery one veterans of the American revolution, several from the war of 1812 and many, many from the civil war forward,” said Sughroue.

It wasn’t just Stateliners braving the icy conditions to participate in this occasion. In Winchendon, Massachusetts, their Wreaths Across America event was held on Friday. The cold and treacherous snowstorms that are crippling the northeast weren’t enough to stop these volunteers from appreciating those who protected their nation.

Over 3,000 wreaths were laid in Winchendon.

“On a day like this, to have this many people show up. Driving up here was pretty treacherous. So, to see this, it’s just amazing, it really is wonderful,” said Bob Bronson, the disabled American Veterans junior vice commander.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

