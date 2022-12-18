Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
However, after conducting a thorough investigation the 41-year-old Verkruysse was brought in on December 15th for an arrest warrant charging the offenses of Home Invasion, a Class X Felony, Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property Under $500, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was found to have allegedly forcibly entered the home.
Bond was set for Verkruysse at $150,000.00. He was released on December 16th on a recognizance bond due to ongoing medical conditions and fitted with a GPS Monitoring Device. On December 17th Verkruysse removed his GPS monitor and is now on the run. As a result of this, a new arrest warrant has been issued on charges of Escape, a Class 3 Felony and Failure to Comply with a Condition of the Electronic Monitoring or Home Detention Program, another Class 3 Felony. Bond on the new charges has been set in the amount of $500,000.00 and investigators are pursuing leads to place Verkruysse back into custody.
Two other people were arrested in connection to the Home Invasion on October 16th.
45-year-old James L. Ballard of Dixon charging the offenses of Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property Under $500.00, a Class A Misdemeanor. The bond is set at $20,000.00.
41-year-old Lisa R. Johnson, turned herself into the Sheriffs office. She faces the same charges of Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property Under $500.00, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Both Johnson and Ballard have posted bond.
