Snow comes to a stop while frigid temperatures continue to nose dive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few flurries here and there for Saturday but otherwise it was a mildly snow-free day, however icy temperatures were not leaving anytime soon.

Our high of today was much warmer than expected at 34 degrees. Areas like Galena and Freeport were still pretty chilly with their high only being in the low-20s. The wind chill however did not positively impact the feeling of the cold, as it was a chilly seven degree wind chill. With winds coming from the west at 16 miles per hour.

We will see a cool temperature trend the next couple of days. Sunday and Monday will feel more normal for December, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s.

Our first look at a day of temperatures closer to 30 degrees. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We experience somewhat normal temperatures again before a cold front sweeps through. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

By Tuesday though we start to see them take a nose dive and by Wednesday they will be closer to single digit degrees. Making for a very cold couple of days that anyone with plans to go outside should be prepared to cover up and protect yourself from the harsh winds and dropping temps.

Colder temperatures ahead (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Start to see temperatures get as high as single degrees. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of tonight will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the teens and a few flurries here and there, but not enough to raise concern. All day Sunday will be a beautiful winter day, with only a slight breeze and barely any clouds in the sky. Monday will follow with some sun in the morning but heavy cloud coverage will begin to roll in and bring heavy snow with it.

Sunny skies and only a few clouds. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clouds begin to roll in as the possibility of snow. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow will only last a couple hours into the night and will fall apart by early morning Tuesday.

Snow expected (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clouds fall away and we see a break from the snow. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

However, if you are driving Monday night take caution because visibility will be reduced and roads may be icy/slippery to drive on.

