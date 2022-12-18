Roos’ late tally in the second lifts Icehogs over Wolf Pack

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Icehogs return to the BMO Center with a 3-2 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack thanks to a late goal in the second period from Filip Roos.

Hogs trailed by one in the second before Josiah Slavin set up DJ Busdeker for his first of the season to tie the game at one.

Hartford’s Brandon Cutler bats the puck on the ensuing faceoff, putting the Icehogs on the power play. Michal Teply capitalized on Rockford’s only power play of the game with a go-ahead goal.

Seconds to go in the second period, defenseman Filip Roos scores the go-ahead goal for the Icehogs which proves to be the game-winner.

