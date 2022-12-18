Rockford’s West State Shines event celebrates its second year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents on the West side of Rockford are getting into the Christmas spirit at the 2nd annual West State Shines event.

The celebration is organized by 13th Ward resident Lavonne Williams. Last Sunday, residents from the surrounding neighborhoods met at Rockford’s Police District one to decorate the big Christmas trees ornaments, garlands and other Christmas decor.

Williams says, the event is much bigger in its second year and hopes to keep expanding down the road, to decorate more of the community.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.