NIC-10 girls basketball: Lady Titans rebound from Friday’s loss, Cardinals improve to 12-1

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After losing on the road to Guilford Friday, the Lady Titans end the weekend with a 54-41 win against the Harlem Huskies.

Despite Boylan’s shooting struggles in the second, Harlem led 21-19 at the half. The Lady Titans picked things up in the second half, behind 22 points from Kaylee Harter.

Elsewhere in the NIC-10, Stillman Valley improves to 12-1 on the season with a 50-36 victory on the road against the Rockford Christian Royal Lions.

