Local high schoolers compete in day one of Dvorak Invitational

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The temperatures may be cold outside but inside Harlem High School the action heats up as more than two dozen high school wrestling teams compete in the 34th annual Dvorak Invitational.

Belvidere, Dakota, Freeport, Harlen and Hononegah are among the local teams competing in the tournament. Six Stateline wrestlers will head to the mat Sunday with a chance to win their weight class:

106 - Brayden Teunissen (Belvidere)

126 - TJ Silva (Dakota)

138 - Phoenix Blakely (Dakota)

145 - Antonio Alvarado (Belvidere)

152 - Colin Young (Belvidere)

220 - Noah Wenzel (Dakota)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.