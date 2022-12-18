Belvidere coat giveaway to help those fight the cold

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers in Belvidere look to provide warmth to those who need help fighting the cold this winter at their annual coat closet event.

The giveaway runs from the first of November until the end of March, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Holy Trinity Church on East Hulrbut Avenue.

Coats of all sizes are both donated and given away. Dee Hauri, a volunteer at the event, says 2022 has been a great year for donations. Hauri encourages volunteers and donations, saying it’s very rewarding to help out those less fortunate around the holidays.

“We have like snow pants, and we take boots, gloves and hats. We have a lady that’s knitted scarfs and hats and she’s brought them in. And they’re beautiful handiwork, and we give those out too quiet a bit,” Hauri.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.