Belvidere coat giveaway to help those fight the cold

Photo of the coat donation rack
Photo of the coat donation rack(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers in Belvidere look to provide warmth to those who need help fighting the cold this winter at their annual coat closet event.

The giveaway runs from the first of November until the end of March, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Holy Trinity Church on East Hulrbut Avenue.

Coats of all sizes are both donated and given away. Dee Hauri, a volunteer at the event, says 2022 has been a great year for donations. Hauri encourages volunteers and donations, saying it’s very rewarding to help out those less fortunate around the holidays.

“We have like snow pants, and we take boots, gloves and hats. We have a lady that’s knitted scarfs and hats and she’s brought them in. And they’re beautiful handiwork, and we give those out too quiet a bit,” Hauri.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newborn baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
‘I just need that one person;’ Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Flowers at Crimson Ridge
Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes its doors
All occupants and the family dog were safely evacuated
Family displaced after Thursday morning fire in Roscoe
All of local store that's been around since 1995 will be permanently closed.
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

Latest News

Rockford’s West State Shines event celebrates its second year
The interactive museum shares the organization’s mission to Remember the nation’s fallen...
Veteran graves decorated with wreaths for holiday remembrance
Shooting
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/16/2022
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/16/2022