Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newborn baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
‘I just need that one person;’ Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant
All of local store that's been around since 1995 will be permanently closed.
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
FILE: Emily Bear performs new album at Prairie Street Brewhouse in 2021
Rockford native scores Netflix movie slated for Jan. release
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Alan P. Runge starts as head of school in Rockford on May 23.
Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues

Latest News

New scholarship for Rock Valley students
Rock valley college partners with local health center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
New scholarship for Rock Valley students
- clipped version
Kids lined up to fill their plate and choose their free toy at the holiday themed event.
Local community center partners with Molina Healthcare for toy giveaway