Rock valley college partners with local health center

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College and Crusader Community Health came together to create a scholarship for students interested in the medical or dental assistant programs.

“Crusader community health has been an incredible partner in the community with the services they provide, but now even more so with their investments in Rock Valley College and our students to help try and shorten the workforce gap,” said Rock Valley Foundation Chief Development Officer Brittany Meyers Freiberg.

The United States is expected to have a shortage of more than 600,000 healthcare workers by 2025. The scholarship was created to help address this shortage and assist students interested in the medical field.

“At Rock Valley, there’s no shortage of students that want to enter the allied health career field. Some of them just need the extra assistance to be able to afford the education,” said Meyers.

Crusader Community Health has also guaranteed externship interviews for students who earn the scholarships. The scholarship is set to launch in the spring of 2023.

