NIC-10 hoops: Guilford boys, girls teams beat Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just two days after Guilford’s boys’ basketball team was handed its first conference loss of the season the Vikings upset Boylan 74-67, the only NIC-10 team undefeated in conference play.

Vikings led 34-30 at the half and scored six straight points to start the third quarter, including a basket seconds into the third quarter after stealing the inbounds pass from Boylan.

It was the same matchup on the girl’s side of the court with the same outcome. The Vikings beat the Lady Titans at home 54-45.

