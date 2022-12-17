Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police.

Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition.

According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in the 2200 block of Charles Street.

Officials ask area residents to avoid the area as they investigate.

