Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police.

Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition.

According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in the 2200 block of Charles Street.

Officials ask area residents to avoid the area as they investigate.

