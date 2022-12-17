Friday flurries, cold temperatures and teeth chattering winds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was for snow lovers, but if you don’t enjoy the cold or snow than today was not for you.

Temperatures stayed pretty frosty in the mid- to upper-20s today. Only kissing the surface of 30 degree temperatures. Wind chill and wind gusts did not offer any help to the ever growing winter weather. Wind chill was sitting at a cool 12 degrees with southwestern winds blowing in at 15 miles per hour.

We do expected flurries to continue on and off throughout the rest of Friday overnight into Saturday.

Scattered snow showers throughout the night and into Saturday morning (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday will bring scattered snow showers (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

By Saturday night, those scattered snow showers will break a part leaving us with partly cloudy skies the rest of the night.

Road conditions may be icy or slippery because of the colder temperatures mixed with the slight snow fall, so if you are planning to travel be weary. Plan ahead, leave at an earlier time or just take your time and be safe.

Even though Sunday will bring more sunshine and less snow, we are still expected to see temperatures take a nose dive.

Sunday will bring clearer skies and more sun (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday will be a chilly one while Sunday will level out only for a day, just to give us a break from the blistering temperatures. However, by the time Monday and Tuesday roll around we start to see those temps tank. Even with the possibility of us starting to see temperatures get into the negatives.

Temperatures level out to normal degrees on Sunday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures begin to cool down again (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures are set to get progressively colder. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tonight though will stay in the mid-20s with winds dying down only a little bit. The wind chill is still dropping, so be safe if you travel tonight or need to be outside. Wear protective clothing and do not stay outside for too long.

