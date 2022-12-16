Seniors from Cedarhurst donate handmade items to homeless in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the days get colder and the season of giving continues, residents from Cedarhurst in Rockford got their knitting and crochet needles out and went to work making hats and scarves for the homeless.

Over the past six weeks, more than 70 scarves and 40 other handmade items were created. On Wednesday, the items were delivered to those in need at Carpenter’s Place in Rockford.

A knitting club at Cedarhurst first began making clothing for babies until the idea was brought up to make adult-sized items and donate them.

“It is wonderful to receive these handmade gifts. You know part of this is simply making sue that our guests are treated with care and dignity and receiving something that’s handmade really sends a message that conveys the love and care and kindness of the giver,” said Michael O’Conner, Carpenter’s Place Executive Director.

