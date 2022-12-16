Local distributor remains busy after height of pandemic

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the start of the pandemic, Jack and Co. Elderberry Syrup experienced a significant surge in sales.

Nearly three years later, owner Nikki Schoeny says the business is doing better than ever.

“It’s just word of mouth and referral and people know that it continues to work for them so we continue to grow year over year. We started with just one store and now we’re up to forty. We actually have a list waiting and we’ve turned stores down because we actually can’t keep up,” said Schoeny.

After a tough battle with Influenza, Schoeny was determined to find something that worked. This eventually led to the start of Jack and Co.

“If we get the sniffles or we start feeling that little scratch in our throat, we start downing it every couple hours and most of the time we don’t even get it,” said Schoeny.

Whether it’s over the counter medication or a natural solution, it’s essential to find what works for you this flu season.

