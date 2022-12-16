Local community center partners with Molina Healthcare for toy giveaway

Kids lined up to fill their plate and choose their free toy at the holiday themed event.
Kids lined up to fill their plate and choose their free toy at the holiday themed event.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Patriots Gateway Community Center hosted children and their families Friday during a special event.

More than 200 free toys were distributed Friday afternoon along with a free hot meal for each participant.

Patriots Gateway along with Molina Healthcare Illinois helped provide the kids and their families with some good cheer right before the holidays.

Santa made a special appearance as well, putting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Santa was on hand Friday taking gift requests from kids for Christmas.
Santa was on hand Friday taking gift requests from kids for Christmas.(Tim Braman)

