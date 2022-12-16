Local community center partners with Molina Healthcare for toy giveaway
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Patriots Gateway Community Center hosted children and their families Friday during a special event.
More than 200 free toys were distributed Friday afternoon along with a free hot meal for each participant.
Patriots Gateway along with Molina Healthcare Illinois helped provide the kids and their families with some good cheer right before the holidays.
Santa made a special appearance as well, putting everyone in the Christmas spirit.
