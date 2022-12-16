Local community center partners with Molina Healthcare for toy giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Patriots Gateway Community Center hosted children and their families Friday during a special event.

More than 200 free toys were distributed Friday afternoon along with a free hot meal for each participant.

Patriots Gateway along with Molina Healthcare Illinois helped provide the kids and their families with some good cheer right before the holidays.

Santa made a special appearance as well, putting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Santa was on hand Friday taking gift requests from kids for Christmas. (Tim Braman)

