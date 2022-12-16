Local artist reacts to viral artificial intelligence art app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Laura Gomel is an artist and the director of 317 Art Collective in Rockford. She saw the trending pictures created by Lensa AI on social media, and said she thought it was cool.

Other artists across the nation have criticized the app saying it’s taking the work of real-life artists. However, Gomel said the app’s success won’t hurt her success.

“What I think would be great, is if people would go backwards a little bit, to where craftmanship, education, and skill were important in what they choose to spend money on,” said Gomel. “Rather than this instant gratification.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.