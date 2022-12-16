Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe issues voluntary recall of pork products

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmer’s markets.

No illnesses have been reported, but the recall was issued Friday after a routine inspection showed possible health hazards for customers.

All packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.

Products included in the recall are:

  • Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages
  • Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages
  • Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages
  • Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages
  • Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop
  • Smoked Pork Chops
  • Smoked Ham Steak
  • Smoked Pork Hock

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Wis., Vindicator Brand in Loganville, Wis. and Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua, Wis.

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

Consumers who have these products can throw them away, or contact Chris Johnson at 920-382-1166 with questions.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact a doctor.

