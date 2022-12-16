Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes it’s doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford staple that’s played a special part in both the greatest, and most difficult memories for many. Between holidays and weddings, to funerals for loved ones.

“We’ve had a lot of hugs, we’ve had a lot tears,” said Longtime Crimson Ridge Employee Cristy Giacone.

“A lot of people have looked up to them, for the quality of work they’ve done” said Balloons and Flowers by Haley Owner Jill Gleitz.

After 27 years, Crimson Ridge Floral Shop is reaching the end of an era. In a Facebook post made Sunday, the store announced it’s closing it’s doors for good to focus on spending time with family. “It’s been a great great run, we’re super happy with what we’ve accomplished,” said Giacone.

While there’s no word yet on when the official last day of business will be, with the busy holiday season in full bloom, some florists say the closing already has customers calling for future orders.

“We’ve had people call up and ask for new accounts,” said Gleitz. “Which we haven’t had in the past, because their favorite floral shop is closing.”

Crimson Ridge isn’t the only stateline floral shop to announce a permanent closure. Broadway Floral and London Avenue Designs shut down this fall.

“I’m sad to see these other florists go,” said Gleitz. “Ive always believed there’s room for competition.”

However, as owner of Balloons and Flowers by Haley, Gleitz says while every rose has it’s thorn during the busy holiday season, her staff is doing everything to tackle both current, and future orders.

“We work a lot of hours, and we’re short staffed,” said Gleitz. “But we’re doing the best we can to accommodate all customers.”

