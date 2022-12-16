Father of alleged Highland Park shooter charged in parade massacre

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WIFR) - Months after the July 4 shooting massacre in Highland Park, more charges are being filed.

The father of shooting suspect Robert Crimo, III now faces several charges of reckless conduct, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office.

On Friday, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced Robert Crimo, Jr.’s charges, saying the shooting suspect’s father had information about what was going on with his son, which ultimately led to dozens of parade goers being shot at, and seven being killed on that tragic day.

“Based on what the father knew, specific information that the father knew, he was reckless and it was reckless conduct,” Rinehart told news reporters Friday.

Crimo Jr. is currently lodged in the Lake County jail awaiting a bond hearing on Saturday.

