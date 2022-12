ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with passing snow showers today. We could pick up a half inch of accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 20′s with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. A few scattered snow showers this evening with lows in the middle 20′s. Turning MUCH colder next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.