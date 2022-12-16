Clouds to stick around and chill becomes established Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though few would venture to call Thursday a warm one in these parts, it officially goes down as having been above normal in the temperature department. We mention this only due to the fact it could very well be the last day above normal for the remainder of 2022.

Colder air has descended upon the Stateline, and snow’s come by its side. Warm ground certainly ate away at any significant accumulation totals, but between Wednesday night and Thursday, we managed to tally a few tenths of an inch of accumulation. Still, we find ourselves well behind December’s typical pace and for the season as a whole, we’re more than four inches below normal in the snowfall department.

Despite getting some snow Wednesday night into early Thursday, our snowfall deficit has grown modestly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, the pattern in the week ahead looks like a much more wintry one, so it’s possible we could chip away at those deficits some. It just won’t happen Friday or Saturday, though. Clouds are to stick around both days, which should come as no surprise given our recent cloudy stretch. While a flurry or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out either day, there’s simply no threat of any accumulation taking place.

Flurries and light snow showers are possible Friday, though the best chances are to be found to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate Saturday, but it's likely to be a dry day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, we’ll fall shy of reaching 30° Friday for the first time since November 30, and even colder temperatures are to follow for the weekend. Highs are to top out at 29° Friday, then just 26° on Saturday and Sunday, despite sunshine making a triumphant return for the latter half of the weekend.

Temperatures Friday aren't likely to get out of the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Saturday are to struggle once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday, despite sunshine, are to struggle mightily. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may “warm” a bit Monday, potentially reaching 30°, but then an even more impressive shot of cold air is to arrive beginning Tuesday, when highs are only to reach 21° despite mixed sunshine returning.

Temperatures Monday may rise a touch, but will still be slightly below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next shot of bitterly cold air arrives beginning on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But the bitterly cold air waits until Wednesday to make its presence felt. Beginning then and continuing through at least Christmas Day, temperatures aren’t to get out of the teens, with one or two days possibly not even reaching 10°. At night, multiple sub-zero low temperatures appear to be a good bet.

If you think it's cold now, wait until next week, when a real chill is to be unleashed. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those hoping for a White Christmas may very well see their wish come true. Projections suggest slightly above normal precipitation in on tap in the days leading up to Christmas, and with the much colder air in place, there’s zero threat of rain or a wintry mix. Any precipitation that does come between now and Christmas will come as snow, and any snow that falls will stick around, as melting is simply not going to happen.

As of this writing, the most likely time to see snowfall appears to be Wednesday night into Thursday. While a blockbuster storm is not showing up in our models, one capable of producing a few fluffy inches is very much a possibility.

It's likely we'll see a few chances for snow in the coming week as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

