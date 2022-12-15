Winnebago alum, Howard University golfer Marcus Smith Jr. to be a part of ESPN documentary on HU golf

Smith transferred to Howard over the Summer after spending his first two years of college at Eastern Michigan
Marcus Smith finished tied for third overall at the 73rd Illinois Open Championship at White...
Marcus Smith finished tied for third overall at the 73rd Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.(NCTV17)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019, after a chance encounter with a Howard University student, NBA Champion Steph Curry made a big investment in HBCU golf. The Golden State Warrior and standout golfer made a six-year commitment to jumpstart a men’s and women’s golf program at Howard University starting in 2020-21. The Washington D.C.-based school would then fund the two programs after the first six seasons.

Three years in, and Winnebago alum Marcus Smith Jr. is now a part of the program after transferring from Eastern Michigan. At Tuesday night’s Byron vs. Winnebago boys, Smith had cameras following him around as he and other members of Howard’s golf program are set to be a part of an ESPN documentary that’s set to release in August 2023.

“It’s one of those things you definitely dream about but you know as my momma always told me ‘believe before you can achieve’ and I believed that I could do something like this and here we are,” Marcus Smith Jr. said.

Smith has had a standout 2022, which included a low amateur finish at the 2022 Illinois Open. In the Stateline, Smith also won the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

