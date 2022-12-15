Transition from rain to snow likely this evening, accumulations possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - December’s not only been a mild month thus far, it’s been a rather quiet one. That is, until now.

Much of the Stateline’s been on the receiving end of nearly an inch of rainfall over the past 24 hours, and more’s on the way. Steady rain has returned to the area late Wednesday afternoon and will continue through a good chunk of the evening, with locally heavy downpours a very good bet at times.

Steady rainfall is to continue throughout the evening, and will be heavy at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What happens in the hours that follow is becoming more and more interesting, as there appears to be growing evidence that strong cooling is likely to cause a rapid transition from rain to snow, and for there to be a three to five hour window during which there could be some rather heavy snow.

A transition from rain to snow will quickly take place very late in the evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The entire area will see snow come 1:00am Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most, if not all of the snow will be gone by 3:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While wet, warm ground and fairly mild air temperatures will likely prohibit any major accumulations, the heavy intensity at which the snow will fall would likely offset or overcome these factors, at least to some extent. That’s why our forecast calls for an inch or so of slushy accumulation, with an isolated two inch total not out of the question. The good news is that this looks to be long gone in time for the morning commute.

By 5:00am, the snow will have left the entire area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

