Local realtor, shoe designer takes business to the next level

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At just 22 years old, Javen Rands combines his love of designing with selling homes. Rands is a self-taught and successful shoe designer who has customized sneakers since 2017.

“A friend recommended me to start painting on shoes. He noticed I liked to draw a lot and he knew that there was a market for that so I just kind of started messing around with that and it really just grew into a business,” said Javen

Rands was pursuing a real estate license when one of his clients connected him with the president of Dickerson Nieman Realtors, Frank Wehrstein. This relationship blossomed into mentorship and Rands quickly learned how the business operates.

“He has to be able to come up with concepts and ideas and again same in the housing business. You have to figure out where you’re at, what style of house it is, who it might appeal to and the same with his shoe business. So that skill set has served him well so far,” said Wehrstein.

As his two worlds intertwine, Javen says real estate has taught him to be more productive and efficient.

