ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the low 30′s. Scattered light snow showers this afternoon/evening. Down to the upper 20′s tonight. A few light scattered snow showers tomorrow with highs in the upper 20′s. Flurries on Saturday as we turn much colder for the weekend.

