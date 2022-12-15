Governor Pritzker honors the Passage for the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday Governor J.B. Pritzker celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution, an amendment that divided voters during the 2022 Midterm Elections. Pritzker joined leaders in labor and supporting legislators in celebrating the achievement.

“Illinois holds a rich union history; from the 1887 Haymarket Affair to the 1894 Pullman Strike, Illinois laborers have been at the forefront of fighting for fair wages, reasonable hours, and safe working conditions,” said Pritzker. “This is a major win for workers rights that will outlast any single politicians’ term and enshrine a key right for Illinoisans for generations to come.”

The Workers Rights Amendment passed with almost 55% percent of the vote, enshrining the right to collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution.

“The people of Illinois made their voices known and made it clear that we will continue to protect the rights of workers and uplift our labor history in this state. As we celebrate its passage today, the Workers’ Rights Amendment will live on as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering equity and opportunity for the working families who help make our state so great,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

Workers will now have the right to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, allowing them to protect their safety in the workplace.

