Family displaced after Thursday morning fire in Roscoe

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton firefighters were called to a residential fire at around 2:17am on Thursday morning. The fire was located on in the 3900 block of Joan Drive in Roscoe.

When personnel arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire in the garage that was quickly spreading throughout the home.

Luckily, all three occupants made it out unscathed before fire crews arrived and interior fire crews were able to rescue the dog from the basement. It took about 20 minutes for the fire to be controlled, with The Red Cross being notified shortly after to help with the placement of the family and pets.

So far, damage estimates are yet to be determined and the fire is currently under investigation.

Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Wilson applauded the swift action of his firefighters as well as the mutual aid by the ambulance companies that responded.

